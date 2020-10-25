MRS. DIKCSON

FLEMINSGBURG — Donna J. Dickson, 76, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born in Auburn, Ind., on Aug. 28, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Carl Shipe and the late Clara Knoll Shipe.

Donna worked for the Fleming County Board of Education as a secretary and for J.C. Evert in Maysville.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gerald W. “Jerry” Dickson; her sister, Carla Shirels; and her four nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Shipe; and her nephew, Kevin Shirels.

Graveside service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park with Bro. Jerry Boling officiating.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

