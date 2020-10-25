MAYSVILLE — Billy Howard, 89, of Maysville, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Howard was engaged in farming for 32 years with the Charles Hickerson Farm and later was employed at Butler Recycling for 10 years before his retirement. He was a verteran of the Korean War having served his country in the US Army.

Billy was born in Nicholas County, on Aug. 22, 1931, the son of the late William Richard Howard and Etna Tollman Howard.

He was a member of the Lewisburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Saunders Howard; his six children, Richard (Mary) Howard, Steve (Kay) Howard, Laura Howard, Donna (Mark) Comberger, Billy (Betty) Howard Jr and Terry Howard; grandchildren, Robert Howard and family, Scott Howard and family, Steven Comberger, William Howard, Justin Howard, Christina Hearld and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Howard and Raymond Howard; and one sister, Lucy Odell.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Howard; and his sisters, Betty Davis, Linda Neece, Frances Sears and Phillis Crouch.

Funeral services for Billy Howard will be held at the Lewisburg Baptist Church at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 with Pastor Daniel Akers officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance for both events.

Burial will be in the Green Acres Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Thurman, William Howard, Johnny Cooper, Rodger Highfield, Jr., Robert Hartley, Tony Herald, Michael Wilson and Buddy Carr.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com