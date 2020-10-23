BROOKSVILLE — Jessie James Jett, 64, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1956, to the late Raymond and Lydia (French) Jett.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa (Johnson) Jett, who passed away Aug. 24, 2020. They were married July 11, 1991.

He is survived by three daughters, Samantha (Paul) Kilburn of Foster, Tara (Cecil) Kollar of Corinth and Jessica (Tyler Freshcorn) Jett of Mount Olivet; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Chris) Helton, Jessica Kollar, Dominic Holder and Ryley Edwards. He was also survived by two sisters, Jeannie Silvey of Mount Olivet and Linda Jett of Mount Olivet; and two brothers, Earl (Karen) Jett of Hopkinsville and Tommy (Christine) Jett of Aberdeen, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale French and Lewis Jett.

Services will be noon on Wednesday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Hope.

