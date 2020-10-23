MR. CONLEY

FLEMINGSBURG — Brack Eugene “Gene” Conley, 74, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Born in Muses Mills on July 24, 1946, he was the son of Georgia Helen Gardner Conley and the late Brack Conley.

A state electrical inspector for 36 years, Gene belonged to the International Association of Electrical Inspectors.

For many years he taught electrical continuing education courses. Hunting, fishing, and gun collecting were among his hobbies along with being an avid woodworker. He was a devoted Christian who was a Sunday school teacher and youth leader. He attended Washington United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Mynear Conley; his mother, Helen; his son, Stacy Conley; his grandchildren, Justin (wife, Christa) Conley, Blake Conley and Chloe Conley; and a great-grandchild, Brax. He is also survived by his siblings, Lois (husband Robert) Gulley, Evan (wife Judy) Conley and Ronnie (wife Cathy) Conley; along with several nieces and nephews and numerous Christian friends.

Services will begin at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Beck, Bro. Jerry Boling and Bro. Ronnie Conley officiating.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

Gene will be laid to rest in Muses Mills Cemetery. Pallbearers include Justin Conley, Blake Conley, Caleb Conley, Steve Richardson, David Dwelly and Tommy Lambert.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Gene to the Washington United Methodist Church (1917 US 68, Maysville, KY 41056).

