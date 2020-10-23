MS. URBAN

October 23, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE – Pat Urban of Maysville passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

She is survived by her sister, Joanne Urban; and her brother, Gary Lee Urban, both of Maysville.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Her arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

