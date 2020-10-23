KING OF PRUSSIA — Joseph Frank Morgan passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Mr. Morgan was a former resident of King of Prussia, Pa. Joseph was a US Air Force veteran and worked as a Civil Servant for General Electric for over 30 years and a school bus driver for Upper Merion School District for 20 years. He was a devoted Christian and a loving husband and father.

He was born in Maysville on May 17, 1933, to the late George W. and Merena Morgan.

Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 64 years, Patricia C. (Hurst) Morgan; three daughters: Jody Cannon, Carol (James) Kraft and Barbara (David) Rathgeber; a son, Patrick (Denise) Morgan; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Miller; two brothers; and four sisters.

There will be a celebration of Joseph’s life at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 E. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with a greeting immediately preceding beginning at 1 p.m.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please email or call the church office if you would like to attend ([email protected]) or call at 610-265-4545.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA.

Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com.

