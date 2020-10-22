MRS. MASTIN

MOUNT OLIVET — Lorena Joy Mastin, age 75, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

She was born in Robertson County on May 20, 1945 to the late Herschel and Ruth Hill Craig.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Karl Clay Craig and Ray Bruce Craig.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Evan W. Mastin; children, Wayne (Susanne) Mastin of Germantown, Dale (Susan) Mastin of Germantown, Cindy (Louie) Neff of Maysville and Craig (Tammy) Mastin of Maysville; grandchildren, Tyler Powell; Wade, Morgan, Erica, Joey, Baylie and Layne Mastin; one brother, Jerry (Wanda) Craig of Lexington; one sister, Lisa (Mark) Sutton of Mount Olivet; and several nieces and nephews.

After retiring from Mitsubishi, Joy pursued a number of hobbies and personal interests like stamp collecting and genealogy, and was a member of the Robertson County Historical Society, but her passion in life was family.

She kept in touch with cousins all over the country, attended many family reunions, spent countless hours researching family history, and was dedicated to her husband and family. She bravely battled cancer with dignity, grace and humility and a strength that stemmed from her deep faith in God.

Services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church, 4025 Hungry Hill Rd, Germantown, KY 41044.