MRS. BOTKIN

MAYSVILLE — Brenda Karen Craycraft Botkin, 70, joined her beloved husband, Clarence, in heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after her passing at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

She was born in Maysville on Sept. 29, 1950, the daughter of the late Russell and Alice Newsome Craycraft.

Brenda was a loving wife to the late Clarence Botkin. The couple were married on April 23, 1971.

She is survived by her children, Jeremy (Amber) Botkin of Maysville, Jason (Elizabeth) Botkin of Brooksville and Christina (Luzmy) Botkin, who lived with Brenda; her grandchildren, Cameron, Whitney, Levi and Isaac; her siblings, Barry (Debbie) Craycraft, Mark Craycraft, Dale Craycraft, David Craycraft, Robin Conley all of Maysville, Teresa (Kenny) Darnell of Dover and Lisa (Joe) Silva of Paris; and a host of family and friends. She will also be sadly missed by her loving dog, Lady.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Craycraft and Billy Craycraft.

A memorial service for Brenda K. Botkin will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance for both events.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.