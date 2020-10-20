MR. GIFFORD

MAYSVILLE — Scott Lincoln Gifford, 56, of Colorado, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Scott was born in Maysville on July 15, 1964, son Dixie Scott and the late Lowell Gifford.

Scott was a pipefitter/construction worker by trade. His passion included nature, hunting, fishing, traveling, farming, building cars and riding his Harley. He was a free spirit that appreciated the natural environment, the beauty of the land and living life to the fullest. He loved his family, friends, and was loved by many.

Survivors include his mother; sisters, Vonda Hodge (Roby), Christy Carr (Barry), Gabrielle Gifford; and brothers, Daniel Gifford, Heath Gifford and Cliff Gifford. Along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Services for Scott Gifford will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences at brellandson.com.

