MR. GIFFORD

TOLLESBORO — Mr. Wayne Allen Brown, age 72, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.

A Fleming County native, he was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Nepton, a son of the late Calvin and Jessie Dickson Brown.

Wayne served our country as an Army Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Ewing Masonic Lodge number 581. Wayne was also a member of the Pine Valley Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon.

He was a cattleman and hauled livestock for many years. Wayne also worked for Browning’s Manufacturing and retired from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wendell Brown and Wallace Brown; and one nephew, Ashley Wayne Hurst.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Linda; his stepson, Dwight (Glenda) Malone; two special grandchildren, whom he thought the world of, Lauren Malone and Andrew Malone; one sister, Wanda Brown Hurst; two uncles, Lewis “Sy” Brown and Jerry Dickson; and one nephew, Ricky (Gwen) Hurst. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Pine Valley Christian Church in Tollesboro with Bro. Layne Wagner, Bro. Mike Rice, Bro. Phil Cropper and Bro. John Byard officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Valley Cemetery in Lewis County. Andrew Malone, Ricky Hurst, William Hendrix, Jack Anderson, Clinton Applegate, Ronnie Lowe, Steve White, Matt Wenz, Josh Lykins and Calvin Robinson will serve as pallbearers. Lauren Malone, Billy Hart, Harvey Miller, Eddie Jolly, Phillip Stamm, Donnie Earlywine, Jeff Ginn and Earl Lee Jones will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Ky 41189, with Masonic Rites conducted at 7 p.m. by the Ewing Masonic Lodge number 581 . Mr. Brown will lie in state after 9 a.m. and until the service hour on Saturday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Wayne’s memory to the Pine Valley Christian Church, P.O. Box 282, Tollesboro, Kentucky 41189.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

