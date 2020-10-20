MAY’S LICK — Rolly Everett Stitt, 79, of Maysville, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Mason County on Jan. 14, 1941, son of the late Raymond “Red” and Marceline Curtis Stitt.

Better known by his family and friends as “Boo” he was born with cerebral palsy. His handicap never defeated his outlook of a fulfilling life. Although he was cared for by his parents and siblings and for the past 36 years by his sister Nancy Price Saunders and his niece Susan Rae Bussell. He was employed by Bridgeway Enterprises, The Candy Kitchen and Another Man’s Treasure. He enjoyed giving weather advice to farmers, cutting coupons for grocery’s, UK basketball and country music. He was a member of Helena United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three sisters, Nancy Price Saunders of Maysville, Joyce Crawford of Virginia, Janie (Brad) Applegate of Lewisburg; two brothers, Donnie (Carlotta) Stitt of Flemingsburg and Jerry (Christine) Stitt of Tilton; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James C. Stitt.

Graveside services for family and friends will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the Shannon Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Voiers officiating. Active pallbearers will be Keith Stitt, Donnie Stitt, Mac Bussell, Jack Sweet, Mike Stitt and Todd Prater. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Stitt, Jerry Stitt and Brad Applegate.

Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Hospice of Hope.

In accordance with the federal mandate masks are required and social distancing to be practiced.

Condolences to palmerfuneralhome.net.