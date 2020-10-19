MR. HESTER

FLEMINGSBURG — William Nelson Hester, 72, of Wallingford, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, due to complications from heart surgery.

Born in Fleming County on July 5, 1948, he was a son of the late Archie Noel and Anna Mae Hester of Wallingford.

A graduate of Fleming County High School he went on to graduate from Grayson Christian Bible College where he studied music. For 30 years he worked for U. S. Shoe, Fleming Mobile Home Factory, and Family Dollar Distribution Center. For eight years he volunteered at Licking Valley CAP.

William loved the Lord and loved working for the Lord. He sang in several churches for 44 years. He was well known for his singing and it had been remarked that the Lord blessed him with a great set of pipes. From time to time he also preached and was a member of Petersville Church of Christ, attending Pleasant Valley Church of Christ and Grange City Christian Church.

An avid outdoorsman he loved to fish and hunt deer, squirrels, and rabbits. He loved sports and especially loved to play softball and basketball. He was a big fan of UK Basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Bengals.

He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Patty Gray Hester; his nephew, Daniel (Tara) Hester of Wallingford; his niece, Melissa (George) Gilliam of Olive Hill; his niece, Michelle Barnoski of Tollesboro; his brother-in-law, Boyd (Debbie) Gray of Hillsboro; his sister-in-law, Bessie Shrout of Marion, Ind.; along with several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Hester and Donald Hester; and a nephew, Bill Barnoski.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.

William will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.

Pallbearers include Jack McRoberts, Daniel Hester, Jimmy Story, Tracy Prater, Brian Hester, Darrel Hester, George Gilliam and Boyd Gray.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

