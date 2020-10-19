MR. MYERS

October 19, 2020

GERMANTOWN — Ronald Wayne Myers, 86, of Germantown, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Brooksville, on Sept. 10, 1934, to the late Gilbert and Gladys King Myers.

He was a member of Germantown Christian Church and was a long time employee at Wald Manufacturing.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Wells Myers.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Thaxton.

A graveside service will be held at Brooksville Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Germantown Christian Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

