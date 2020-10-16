FLEMINGSBURG — Cecil Garr Pugh, 81, of Flemingsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Maysville Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Born May 16, 1939, in Fleming County, to the late Richard Estill and Ruth Kendall Pugh, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Rebecca Pugh, Mary Hunt and brother, Richard Lee Pugh.

He is survived by his wife, June Emmons Pugh; his children, Larry E. Pugh of Virgin, Utah, Edward K. Pugh (Seong) of Springfield, Va., and Rebecca Pugh (Brian) Kegley of Nicholasville; his grandchildren, Allyson (Trey) Foust of Union and Adam (Katie) Kegley of Lawrenceburg; and his great-grandson, Tanner Foust. He is also survived by a nephew, George Hunt of Hillsboro.

Prior to retiring Cecil worked as a sales associate for Doyle Mobile Homes. He worked for the following newspapers: the Flemingsburg Gazette, the Flemingsburg Times Democrat, and the Maysville Daily Independent. Earlier in his career he served as publisher of the Cynthiana Democrat. An early entrepreneur, he worked for Radio Station WMOR with an early morning show before high school.

He loved photography and enjoyed promoting Fleming County’s covered bridges. An avid bluegrass music fan, he played guitar for many events and contests. In 1969 he and wife June opened the first Sears Store in Flemingsburg. He was a member of several civic organizations prior to his retirement. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Flemingsburg Baptist Church.

Services will be graveside at the Maysville Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Larry Brown officiating. Pallbearers include Eric Conkwright, Bob Eggleton, Ronnie Emmons, Randy Emmons, Kenneth Dunaway and Jeff Reese.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Cecil to the Lottie Moon Offering (KY Baptist Convention, P O Box 950295, Louisville, KY 40295), the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg KY 41041), and/or the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056).

