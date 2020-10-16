MR. BARNETT

BUTLER — Robert A. Barnett, 78, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, at the UC Medical Center.

He was born in Washington on June 10, 1942, son of the late Theodore and Scottie Wells Barnett.

Robert was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cold Springs, member of the Maysville Lions Club, worked at Sara Lee and retired from Dayton Power and Light as an industrial electrician.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, William Barnett and Barbara Kennedy.

He is survived by wife, Vyneta Applegate Barnett; daughter, Kerensa (Randy) Smith; grandchildren, Alexis (Ben), Gabriella, Harrison, Joey and Keegan.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, and 11 to noon, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the St. Luke Lutheran Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Services will immediately follow at noon also at the church.

Robert’s final resting place will be held in Green Acres Memory Garden in Maysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Perlman Center at Children’s Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229.

