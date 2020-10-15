MR. CREWS

MAYSVILLE — Douglas Neil Crews, 51, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Crews was born in Taylorville, Ill. on Jan. 10, 1969, the son of Susan Corrington Crews of Maysville and Michael “Mike” Crews of Anna, Ill.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Beside his parents, he is survived by his two sisters, Laura Crews of Maysville and Susan “Shelly” Norris (Kurt) of Wake Forrest, N.C.; and by his nieces and nephews, Kaylin Norris, Madison Norris, Layla Crews-Taylor, Lawsyn Crews-Taylor and Linana Crews-Captain. He is also survived by his favorite aunt, Cindy Brent; and his cousin, John Kerley.

A memorial service for Douglas Crews will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, with Rev. Randy Taylor officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the hour of the service.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance for both events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

