MS. COTTERILL

October 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE – Martha Arwin Cotterill, 73, passed away Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020.

Martha was born in Maysville Sept. 6, 1947, to the late Charles T. and Martha McCarthy Cotterill.

She received a Master’s degree in education and retired from St. Patrick School where she taught for nearly 40 years and served as their academic team coach.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Cotterill; and her brother, Charles T. (Debra) Cotterill Jr. all of Maysville; two nieces, Katie Cotterill of Maysville and Deena (Daniel) Davis of Nashville, Tenn.; a great-niece, Grace Taufua; and great-nephews, Robert and John Davis.

In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Cotterill.

Mass of Christian Burial for Martha Arwin Cotterill will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Andrew Young as celebrant.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 110 East Third Street, Maysville, KY 41056 or St Patrick’s School, 317 Limestone Street, Maysville, KY 41056.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.

Trending Recipes