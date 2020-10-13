MS. WILLMAN

October 13, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

BROOKSVILLE — Vicki L. Willman, 71, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1949, to the late William “Bill” and Mary Willman.

She was a member of Brooksville Christian church and was a graduate of Bethesda School of Nursing.

She is survived by two sisters, Lana Willman Branscum of Somerset and Tysa Willman Lonaker of Interlachen, Fla.; a niece, Carissa Hamilton; and niece/daughter, Lindsay Hamilton Fee.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moore and Parker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.

