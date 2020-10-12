MR. QUALLS

MAYSVILLE — David Eugene Qualls, 52, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

David was born in Dayton, Ohio, Oct. 26, 1967, to the late Clarence “Buddy” and Ella Sue Maxfield Qualls.

He was a former employee of DPL Stuart Station where he worked as a store room clerk.

Survivors include his uncles, Jerry Qualls of Maysville and J.C. Maxfield of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Julia Qualls; nieces, Brittany Habermehl, Tiffany Gilliland, Sheina Kegley and Sarah Knell; cousins, Jon and Jerry (Glenda) Qualls; and several other extended family members.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Shannon Qualls.

Graveside services for David Qualls will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct.19, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. James Rawlings officiating.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

