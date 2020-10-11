MAY’S LICK — Robert L. “Bob” Berry, 84, of Maysville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9. 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Berry was born in May’s Lick on May 30, son of the late Leander and Pearl Lang Berry.

He was retired from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Government with 42 years of service. Robert was a member of New Beginnings Church and Simon Kenton Post No. 2734 VFW where he was a past Vice Commander. In New Jersey he was a commander of the VFW and American Legion and State Vice Commander of the VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Sang Soon Han Berry; a sister, Helen Berry Haley of Maysville; several nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Anna Reese Corde and Myrtle Berry; six brothers, Vennie Berry, Thomas Lee Berry, Preston Berry, John Berry and James Berry.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Pastor George Burns Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery with Military rites by Simon Kenton Post No. 2734 VFW.

Visitation from noon till 1 p.m., on Thursday.

Memorial contributions to Simon Kenton Post No. 2734 VFW, 3177 AA Highway, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

