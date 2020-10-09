MR. CRAWFORD

FLEMINGSBURG — Stanley Crawford, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Maysville on Dec. 13, 1946, he was a son of the late William E. Crawford Sr. and the late Helen Earls Crawford.

Stanley was a farmer who was part of the Mason and Fleming County Farmers Market. He was a founding member of the North Fork Rook Association.

He is survived by his two sisters, Mary Helen (Tom) Sparks and Libby (Donnie) Hay; his nephews and nieces, Bill, Robin, Bev, Kim, Tamie, Tawnya, Christy, Mark, Eric, Desiri, Scott, Rob, Gina, Morgan, Donnie, Michael, Rachel and Eric; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. Stanley was also loved and considered family by many friends and a grandpa figure to their children. He is also survived by special friends, Jim White, David Arrasmith, Greg Arrasmith, Roger Hedger, Don Christy, Don Arrasmith, Larry Hesler, Jeff Martin, and Buddy Reetz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William E. Crawford Jr., John D. Crawford, Eddie Crawford, and Jim Crawford; along with his nephews, Roy “Tody” Crawford and Danny Crawford.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Travis Kitchen officiating.

Stanley will be laid to rest in Wedonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Stanley to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com