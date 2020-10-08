MRS. PRATER

FLEMINGSBURG — Evelyn Mineer Prater, 99, of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Hospice of Blue Ash in Cincinnati. She was the widow of Russell Prater.

Born in Lewis County on Jan. 5, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Dudley Mineer and the late Laura Mineer.

Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother. She had worked at Wald’s Manufacturing in Maysville and attended Love Divine Baptist Church

She is survived by her son, Ralph Prater; her grandchildren, Rhonda Niehaus, Darrell Moore, Amberly Richardson, Greg Prater and Rodney Prater; her nine great-grandchildren; her five great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Donald, J.T., Ruth, Catherine, and Eunice; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family friends.

In addition to her husband, Russell and her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Donald Ray Prater; her daughter, Maxine Moore; and her siblings, Clyde, Dora, Alice and Genievee.

Graveside service for Evelyn will be noon, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Mount Carmel Cemetery with Rev. Harold Davis officiating.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance service.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Evelyn to the Hospice of Blue Ash, P O Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

