MAY’S LICK — Anna Jewell Ross, 91, of Maysville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Mrs. Ross was born in Mason County on Nov. 5, 1928 daughter of the late Ezra and Anna White Moran.

Survivors include a son, Steve (Annette) Ross and a daughter, Ann Biddle, both of Maysville; three grandchildren, Ross (Hope) Biddle, Steve Ross Jr., and Tony Ross; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan Biddle, Lauren Biddle, Angelina Biddle, Jacob Biddle, Hadley Price, Calleigh Allen, Kayla Ross, Maddie Ross; a brother, Bob Moran of Mississippi; and two sisters, Betty Robinson and Rosie (Jerry) Hafer, both of Maysville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry D. “June” Ross; and her step-mother, Agnes Moran; three grandchildren, Kevin Ross, Matthew Biddle and Amanda Biddle; three sisters, Sarah Mastin, Stella Mae Cropper and Ruby Henderson; and eight brothers, Silvester “Buck”, Lovell, Jim, Omar, Emmitt, Billy, Larry and Don Moran.

Graveside services for family and friends will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Shannon Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

