MR. GREENE

October 6, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. GREENE

MR. GREENE

MAYSVILLE —Gerald “Jerry” Henry Jr, 62, transitioned from earth to heaven on September 13, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia

Memorial Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, (Maysville) Saturday, October 10, at 1 p.m.

Due to the mandates by the Governor of Kentucky, everyone attending will be required to wear some form of face-covering (unless they meet the exceptions set forth by the state) and practice social distancing.

Trending Recipes