AUGUSTA — Mrs. Christina Bush, 63, of Brooksville, went home to her Beloved Savior on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her residence. She leaves behind her husband, Larry Bush.

Christina was born in Dayton, Kentucky on June 5, 1957, to her parents, the late Harold V. and Sheila (nee Ison) Johnson.

She was a corporate secretary and member of the Elevation Church in Gertrude.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her daughter, Vanessa R. Woodall of Brooksville; two sisters, Shirley Ann Johnson (Harold) of Fayetteville, Penn. and Patricia Pritchard of Brooksville; four grandchildren, Brooke Fillhardt, Mason Crowe, Jersey Witt and Dane Goetz; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at the Elevation Church at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, with Pastor Doug Tucker presiding.

Visitation will also be from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone planning to attend will need to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing protocols.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.mhfuneralhome.com