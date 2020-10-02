FLEMINGSBURG — Kenneth O’Brine “Buster” Ramey” 92, of Wallingford, passed away early Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Fleming County on Oct. 5, 1927, he was a son of the late Morton Ramey and the late Lillie Mae Turner Ramey.

Buster was lifelong farmer of tobacco, grain, hay, along with beef cattle. He was a member of the Sportsman’s Club and played for the Tilton Tigers Baseball Team. He loved playing softball, fishing, and hunting. He was of the Christian faith.

Buster is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elsie Mae Jolly Ramey; his children, Larry Ramey of Owingsville, Brenda (husband James) Planck of Flemingsburg, Judy (husband Roger) Hurst of Wallingford, Kenny (wife Sherry) Ramey of Flemingsburg and Angela (husband Bradley) Hord of Flemingsburg; his 14 grandchildren, Jamie Rose, Jason (Shannon) Planck, Brian (Brandi) Hunt, Brandon (Michelle) Hunt, Paige (Bri) Hurst, Kara (Josh) Mitchell, Stacy (Michael) Corbin, Kory Ramey, Haley Ramey, Hayden Ramey, April Hord, Erica (Adam) Conley, Molly Hord and Landon (Iretta) Maxey; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends, and his caregivers, Kelly McRoberts and Jenna Fields.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Alvin, Stanley, Estill and Warren Lee Ramey; and two sisters, Wilma Dailey and Bertie Ishmael.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Sister Gail Skaggs officiating.

Buster will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Buster to the Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital (2050 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504), the National Kidney Foundation (online: kidney.org/donation), and/or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (online: jdrf.org).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.