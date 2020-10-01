MAYSVILLE — William “Bill” H. Brown, 65, of Maysville, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Fleming County Hospital.

Mr. Brown was the owner of Brown and Sons Trucking before his retirement and a member of the Fleming County American Legion.

He was born in Maysville on April 2, 1955, the son of the late Perry and Wynona Woodall Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Terra Sue Dunaway Brown; four sons, William Ashley Brown (Treva) of Sparta, Ryan Houston Brown (Samantha) of Maysville, Jimmy Wayne Gilvin (Kimberly) of Maysville and Michael Lee Gilvin (Rhonda) of Lancaster, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Hailey Brown, Levi Brown, Eleanor Brown, Gabrial Brown, Oliver Brown, Isabella Gilvin, Spencer Gilvin, Payton Gilvin, Alicia Gilvin and Cody Gilvin; and two sisters, Beverly DeAtley of Maysville and Linda Capps of Carlisle.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shannon Allen Brown in infancy and by his sister, Sharon DeAtley.

A public visitation for Bill Brown will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a private funeral service to follow for his immediate family members.

Burial will be in the Wedonia Cemetery, where a public committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Gilvin, Mike Gilvin, Ashley Brown, Ryan Brown, Travis Lowe and Robert DeAtley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Razor, Colby McCloud, Allen Mayberry, Junior Saunders, Doug Gallagher and Gary Gallagher.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.

