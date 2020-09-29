MS. COCUZZA

September 29, 2020
MS. COCUZZA

MS. COCUZZA

MAYSVILLE – Hayley A. Cocuzza, 27, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes.

Hayley was born Aug. 1, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nev. She was a 2011 graduate of Mason County High School and was employed at Frisch’s where she was recently promoted to manager.

She leaves behind her mother, Roberta Cocuzza of Maysville; her birth parents, Heather Jones of Las Vegas and Rob Castro of Oregon; her fiancé, Dustin Campbell of Maysville; and many friends and extended family members, especially her Frisch’s family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Cocuzza.

Services for Hayley Cocuzza will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

