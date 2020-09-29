MR. LITTLETON

September 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

FLEMINGSBURG — Willie G. Littleton, 76, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

Born in Goddard on July 27, 1944, he was a son of the late Harley M. Littleton and the late Doshia Blair Littleton.

Willie worked for Browning/Emerson for 39 years as a machine setup operator. He proudly served his country in the United State Army serving in Germany and during the Vietnam Era.

He is survived by his son, Michael E. (wife Kimberly Dawn) Littleton; his beloved grandchild, Wilder Creed Littleton; his sister, Imogene Wheeler; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Plummer Littleton; his brother, Frank Littleton; and his sister, Alberta Emmons.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct., 1, 2020, in Goddard Cemetery with Bro. Layne Wagner officiating.

Military rites will be performed by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post number 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.

Covid-19 guidelines as set forth by the state will be observed.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes