MR. GULLEY

MARION, Ind. — Raymond “Allen” Gulley, 88, passed away at 4:25 pm on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Ind.
He was born in Flemingsburg on Feb. 28, 1932, to Everette and Laura (Whisman) Gulley.
Allen earned a GED at Flemingsburg High School. He was a Korean veteran who served at his country’s convenience in the United States Navy. On March 31, 1956, Allen married the love of his life, Lena Cooper, in Elizeville. They moved to Marion and lived in the same house from 1957 until 2019. He retired from Indiana Gas Company after 30 years. Allen was very involved in the community in youth sports and was a huge Marion Giants fan. He will be remembered as a generous and caring man who was always ready with a joke.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Lena Gulley of Marion; son, Troy Gulley of Marion; daughter, Christine (Chris) Leahy of Denver, Colo.; granddaughter, Heather (Julian) Martin of Marion; two grandsons, Connor Leahy and Devon Leahy of Denver; two great-grandsons, Anthony and Andrew Martin of Marion; brothers, Phillip “Larry” (Becky) Gulley of Marion and Michael (Linda) Gulley of Fla.; and sister, Patricia (Bill) Bellamy of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rhonda Gulley; granddaughter, Karin Gulley; brother, Ray Gulley; and sister, Thelma Evans.
The family will have a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Services to celebrate Allen’s life will held privately.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion Giants Athletic Booster Club, c/o Marion High School, 750 W. 26th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.