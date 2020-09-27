MR. SHEPHERD

MAY’S LICK — Gary Paul Shepherd, 71, of the Oak Woods Community passed away on Friday Sept. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Gary was born in Maysville on Oct. 24, 1948, son of the late Paul and Betty Ormes Shepherd.

He was a farmer and had been employed by Walmart, Tractor Supply and several tobacco warehouses. Gary was a member of Forman’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a graduate of Deming High School.

Survivors include a brother, Bobby (Wanetta) Shepherd; special friend, Janice Shepherd; a nephew, Darren (Scharon) Shepherd; a niece, Chasity Shepherd (Curtis) Given; great-nieces and nephews, Madalyn, Tanner and Caleigh Given and Baylee and Gavin Shepherd.

Family services will be private on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick.

In Lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Forman’s Chapel United Methodist C/O Trina Winter, Alhambra Rd. May’s Lick, KY 41055.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.

