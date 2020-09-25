MRS. COLLINS

MAYSVILLE — Lisa Dawn Collins, 50, passed away suddenly at Meadowview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday Sept. 24, 2020.

Lisa was born in Maysville, April 13, 1970, to Jerry Wayne Fields of Maysville and the late Janet Elaine Fields.

Survivors include her husband Jamie Collins; a daughter Kaitlyn (Alex Weber) Collins; a son, Brett (Larissa Benedict) Collins; her father Jerry Fields; a brother, Mike (Cindy) Fields; her mother-in-law, Jane Collins; her paternal grandfather, Bill Fields; brothers-in-law, Danny (Leslie) Collins and John (Elaine) Collins; a sister-in-law, Libby (Doug) Collins; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Lisa was preceded in death by her grandmother Clora Fields and her father-in-law, Glenn Collins.

A visitation for Lisa Dawn Collins will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday Sept. 28, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

