MRS. HENDERSON

September 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE — Jacqueline Stidham Henderson, 60, of Maysville, passed away suddenly on Sept. 17, 2020.

She was born July 8, 1960, in Hamilton Ohio to the late Jack and Sarah Stidham.

Survivors include sons Michael (Kim) Strohofer, Brian (Mackenzie) Strohofer, and daughter Dana Henderson; Grandchildren, Edie, Michael, Jewel and Hunter; Brothers Terry and Ronald Stidham; and sister Anne Barker; Mother n law Marie Henderson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Henderson; daughter, Janelle Flores; and sister, Vicki Stidham.

Memorial services for Mrs. Henderson will be held at a later date.

