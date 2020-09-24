MRS. LAWRENCE

FLEMINGSBURG — Marita Faye Lawrence, 81, of Seaford, Del., passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, in Seaford. Formerly of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, she was the widow of Johnny Lawrence.
Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on Jan. 24, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Ruggles and Margaret Hill Ruggles.
Marita along with her husband were the owners of Lawrence Florists for 40 years. She was a member of the Mount Carmel Christian Church and the Red Hats Society.
She is survived by her son, Ken Dye of Seaford, Del.; her son, Frank (wife Sandy) Dye of Milton, Del.; her three grandchildren, Tiffany (Marcos) Hernandez of Flemingsburg, Stephanie (Ryan) Marshall of Grove City, Ohio, and Brandon Lee (Brittany) Dye of Millsboro, DE; along with her great grandchildren, Cameron, Crayden, Mason, Hudson and soon- to-be Brandon Jr.; as well as many extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband Johnny, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Hamm; and her half brother, Forrest Blevins.
Funeral will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Layne Wagner and Rev. Randy Taylor officiating.
Marita will be laid to rest in Sunnyside Cemetery at Mt. Tabor.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.