MRS. YOUNGMAN

AUGUSTA — Ms. Betty F. Youngman, 87, of Augusta, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Betty was born May 3, 1933, in Bracken County to her parents, the late Joseph B. and Ida Mitchell Youngman, Sr. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Youngman (Margaret) of Maysville, Ronald Youngman (Cheryl), Barry Youngman (Denise) and Danny Youngman, all of Augusta; and by her daughter, Anita Arrasmith of Flemingsburg. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Tom Youngman, Clyde Youngman, Joe Youngman Jr., and Sam Youngman; three sisters, Dorothy Campbell, Beulah Lathem and Noretta Askins; and her son-in-law, Barry Arrasmith.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Bracken County with Bro. Rick Jones presiding.
Due to COVID-19, all those in attendance will be asked to wear a mask or facial covering and to observe social distancing.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky, 41056.
Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.mhfuneralhome.com.