September 23, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MAYSVILLE — Alma Fritz Henson, 90, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Henson was born on June 21, 1930, in May’s Lick daughter of the late Oscar and Rosa Ryan Fritz. She was retired from Kentucky Finance and was a member of St. Patrick Church. Alma was a graduate of May’s Lick High School.

Survivors include a son, Ronald “Ron” (Joyce) Henson of Morehead; two grandchildren, Christina (Keith) DeYoung and Brad (Sherri) Henson; four great-grandchildren, Savannah and Brynnley Henson and Hailey and Logan DeYoung.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Henson on June 6, 1998; six brothers, Stanley, Bernie, William, Charles, Everett and Jack Fritz; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Sommerville and Virginia Tuel.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Patrick Cemetery with Rev. Andrew Young celebrating.

Burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to St. Patrick School 318 Limestone St. Maysville, KY 41056. Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.

