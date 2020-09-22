MR. GARDNER

MAYSVILLE — James Lewis Gardner, 68, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1951, to the late Paul and Opal (Emmons) Gardner.

He was a prideful United States Navy Vietnam Veteran and a member of Olivet Methodist Church.

He was a lifetime member of American Legion and VFW. He taught conceal carry class for several years because he was a proud patriot. He retired from Flour Daniels as an electrician.

He is survived by his daughter, April Dawn (David) Love of Maysville; three grandchildren, Brittany Love, Kelcie Love and Baylee Love; two sisters, Jennifer (Bill) Castle, and Marsha (Mike) Collins; nephews, Joey Collins, Josh (Lori) Castle, Nick (Samantha) Collins, George (Sharon) Lightner, Jeff Polley, Mike Polley and Greg (Rebecca) Polley. He is survived by his companion of 13 years, Rhonda Bellamy and her children, Jessica (David Sapp) Ferguson, Jordan (Jara) Ferguson and Jamie Ferguson; and her granddaughter, Paige Truesdell.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pauletta Gardner; and two brothers, Jesse Polley and Tom Polley.

Jim leaves behind numerous lifetime friends.

Funeral will be 11 a.m. on Friday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.