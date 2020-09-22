MR. POWELL

MAYSVILLE — Jimmy Lee “Cooter” Powell, 71, passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by family on Sunday Sept. 20, 2020.

Jimmy was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Frenchburg to the late Jospeh Lee and Minnie Marie Conway Powell.

Survivors include his wife, Carrie Linville Powell; sons, Jimmy (Rsula) Powell Jr., Adam Powell, Thomas (Christie) Powell and Phillip (Kelly) Powell; sisters, Janie (Donnie) Wiseman, Freeda (Jimmy) Hayslip, Verdena (Eddie) Moran and Carolyn (Rusty) Hord; brothers, Joseph (Donna) Powell, Paul (Sheila) Powell, Rodney (Tina) Powell, David (Karen) Powell and Roy Powell; eight grandchildren, Krissa (Sammy) Gingerich, Adam (Nikki) Powell, Thomas Powell Jr., Dezeray Powell, Skye Miller-McClenny, Riley Powell, Jennifer Powell and Kaydee Powell; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kelly Powell.

Services for Jimmy Powell will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

