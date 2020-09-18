TOLLESBORO — Mrs. Evelyn Elizabeth Tully Cole, age 88, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington.

She was born May 13, 1932, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Fred and Edna Wills Tully.

Mrs. Cole was an employee of GC Murphy Company in Maysville for 10 years and made many lifelong friends. She was a well known babysitter in the Tollesboro area, having cared for children in her home for 48 years.

She was an active member of the Tollesboro United Methodist Church where she faithfully served helping with the New Life Singers, cooking and hosting in home Bible Studies. Evelyn enjoyed sitting on the back porch, talking to folks as they went by and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brian Keith Cole; and three half sisters, Marie (Woodrow) Boggs, Francis (Esten) Dixon and Mabel Tully.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Glenn Cole, whom she married on Jan. 9, 1955; one son, Michael (Lori) Cole of Statesville, N.C.; one daughter, Glenda (Mike) Stewart of Powder Springs, Ga.; six grandchildren, Rachael, Rebekah, Hannah and Zachariah Stewart, all of Georgia, Cameron Cole of Kentucky and Courtney (Tyler) Bruce of North Carolina; and two great grandchildren, Bentley and Kinsley Bruce, both of North Carolina. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro with Bro. Mike Rice and Bro. Kevin Baker officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Maysville. Pallbearers will be her son-in-law, Michael Stewart; grandson-in-law, Tyler Bruce; grandsons, Cameron Cole and Zach Stewart; Tommy Barbour and Andrew Malone. Honorary pallbearers are members of her Bible study group, Al Bane, Jr. Caskey and Jim Boyd.

Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 Kentucky 57, Tollesboro, Ky 41189.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Evelyn’s memory to the Tollesboro United Methodist Church, 11196 Kentucky 57, Tollesboro, Ky 41189.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.