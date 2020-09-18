MR. SMITH

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Leonard Russell Smith, 79, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020 at the Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis.

He was born in Fleming County on June 22, 1941.

He is survived by his children, Dove Annette Wilson, David Leonard Smith and Candy Lynn Smith; his stepchildren, Alicia Watts and Billy Statzer; his 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Howes Smith and Ada Elizabeth Foster Smith; his brother, Jimmy Layne Smith; his sisters, Pamela Hilda Smith, Ruth Smith and Velva Grace Jones; and brother, William Cecil Keith.

Services will be Monday at 2 p.m., at Dignity Memorial Family Funeral Care in Indianapolis.

Burial will follow in the Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Dignity Memorial Family Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.

