MR. FRAZIER

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Richard Wayne Frazier, 70, passed away peacefully, Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center.

Rick was born May 20, 1950, in Maysville to the late Orville “Pickle” and Catherine Clark Frazier.

He was a 1968 graduate of St. Patrick High School and was a graduate of Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wis.

Rick held many jobs over his lifetime starting with a Ledger Independent paper route, as well as jobs at Heck’s Department Store, Hayswood Hospital, Eagle Creek Nursing Home, the Campbell County Boys Home and the Hamilton Ohio Children’s Home.

Survivors include his sister, Melissa (Ernie) Hamm of Aberdeen; a sister-in-law, Linda Frazier of Aberdeen; nephews, Chris (Trina) Frazier, Greg Frazier, Daniel Hamm, Cody (Caitlin) Hamm and Tony Hamm; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Frazier.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Andrew Young and Rev. Greg Bach as Celebrants.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

