MAYSVILLE — Georgia Elizabeth Gudgell, 92, of Maysville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Pioneer Trace Nursing Home in Flemingsburg.

She was the widow of Clyde Brooks Gudgell who died in 1997. The couple were married forty years at his passing.

Mrs. Gudgell was a graduate of the Maysville Community College Nursing Program and worked as a Registered Nurse at Hayswood Hospital, Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and the Veterans Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a member of the Germantown Baptist Church, a member of NARFE and she enjoyed working at antique shows and loved and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was born in Scott County on March 21, 1928, the daughter of the late Homer and Frances Elizabeth Mulberry.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jeannie Bradley (Jim) and Elaine Yelton (Pete), both of Tollesboro and Gale Gudgell of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Adam Cochran (Carlie), Kristin Allen (Brian), Aaron Cochran (Stephanie), Betsy Reese (Louis), Jennifer Mawk (Walter) and Howard L. Smith IV; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Virginia Mullins.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; and six sisters.

Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon with graveside services to follow and be held at the Washington Baptist Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Kevin Baker officiating. Pallbearers will be Walter Mawk, Jim Daniel, John Daniel, Scottie Prater, Chris Dunaway and Jerry Mulberry.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance for both events.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

