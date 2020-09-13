MRS. HANSON

September 04, 2020
MAYSVILLE — Sheila Ann Boley, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020.
Ann was born Oct. 13, 1948, in Charlotte, N.C. to Ella Rebecca “Becky” Broome White of Birmingham, Ala. and the late Marian Preston “Bud” White.
Alumna of Belmont College, formerly Sacred Heart Girls College, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Ann also achieved two master’s degrees: specialized reading from Morehead State University and educational administration from Xavier University.
Ann began her successful teaching career at schools around Atlanta, GA and Greensboro, NC. Upon moving to Maysville, Ann taught at both Augusta Elementary School and St. Michael’s School in Ripley where she also served as principal. A lifelong passion for education and history led Ann to first be a tour guide for Old Washington, then the event assistant manager for the Maysville Cox Building and most recently Maysville’s assistant tourism manager. Ann’s creativity and love for teaching extended beyond the classroom, as she authored a children’s book titled “Grammy’s Big Black Bag.”
In addition to her mother, Becky, Ann is survived by her husband, John Boley; a daughter, Emmy (Carey) Felix of Summerville, S.C.; a son, Will (Katie) Boley of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Kenneth and Ella Felix; siblings, Marian (Doug) Givens, Bruce (Judy) White, Debbie Ford and Amy (Randy) Finley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann was devoted to her family, faith, and work, and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor and blessing of knowing her. The eldest of five siblings, Ann was a nurturing and strong role-model who prioritized close family bonds as exemplified by 43 years of marriage and her immense pride and love for her children and grandchildren. Ann lived her faith by volunteering with local schools, serving as a pregnancy crisis counselor, and praying for her family and friends daily. Ann also advocated for all peoples, notably unborn children, which further demonstrated her deep commitment to her faith.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Andrew Young and Rev. Michael Black as Celebrants.
Burial will follow in the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery. Following is an outdoor reception at the family home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Floral arrangements from Carol Jean Flowers or Darrell’s Florist may be sent to Brell and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Patrick Church (110 E Third St, Maysville, KY 41056) or Summerville Catholic School (226 Black Oak Blvd. Summerville, SC 29485) are welcomed and encouraged.
For both donations, please indicate “In memory of Ann Boley.”
Condolences at www.brellandson.com.