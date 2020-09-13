MRS. HANSON

MOUNT OLIVET — Betty Culp Hanson, age 90, passed away Friday, Sept. 11 at Robertson County Health Care.

She was born in Robertson County on Dec. 12, 1929 to the late Kenneth and Hazel Bratton Culp.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Hanson.

She is survived by one daughter, Cecilia (Mike) Dotson; one son, Dwayne (Judy) Hanson; two sisters, Barbara (Henry) Whaley and Sara (Linus) Walton; four grandchildren, Taja (Shannon) Salley, Tiffany (Morgan) LaClaire, Cara (Mike) Smith and Amy Adkins; 10 great-grandchildren, Ceara Salley, Kayleigh Marshall, Trevor Salley, Robert Wolford Jr., Faith Wolford, Roby LaClaire, Zaide LaClaire Noah Bussell, Carly Smith and Emma Adkins; and one great-great-grandchild, Nevaeh Mainear.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m., at Foster’s Chapel Church.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 5– 8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Foster’s Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Foster’s Chapel Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Lisa Earlywine, 345 Wards Ridge Road, Mount Olivet, Ky. 41064.

Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Noah Bussell, Trevor Salley, Shannon Salley, Monte Earlywine, Justin Hendricks, and Danny Case. Honorary pallbearer will be Glenn Montgomery.

