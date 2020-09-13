MRS. KELLY

FLEMINGSBURG — Martha Louise “Marti” Kelly, 83, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Fleming County Hospital. She was the widow of Lake Kelly.

Born In Covington on Dec. 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Milton Randall and the late Florence Fontaine Randall.

Marti was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a long time member of the Flemingsburg First Presbyterian Church. She was actively involved in the Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum. She was a devoted Panther fan who rarely missed a home game of any sport. She was frequently seen with homemade baked goods and always offered words of encouragement for the athletes as well as the coaches.

Marti is survived by her children, Lake (wife Susan) Kelly Jr. of Winchester, Brian (wife Gloria) Kelly of Franklin, Tenn., and Jane (husband Rob) Tenyer of Morehead; her grandchildren, Grace Kelly, Emma Kelly, Annie Kelly, Drew Kelly and Brooke Tenyer; and her great grandchildren, Ashford Kelly and Ada Jane Kelly. Marti is also survived by her sisters, Chic Klinger, Frances Davies and Jeanne Kinnett; along with many extended family and friends.

Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Fleming County High School gymnasium with Pastor Ricky Hurst officiating. The gym will open to the public at 6 p.m.

In compliance with state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance.

Marti will be privately laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring all arrangements.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Marti to the Flemingsburg First Presbyterian Church.

