MR. FRYMAN

FLEMINGSBURG — Thomas Gene “Tommy” Fryman, 60, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Mason County on Sept. 5, 1959, he was the son of the late Horace Fryman and the late Jessie Chipley Fryman.

Tommy worked 15 years for Limestone Cablevision and went on to work 25 years for Windstream as a telephone splicer and installer. He was a member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA). He was a 4-H shooting sports instructor.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Donna Jefferson Fryman; his sons, Ben Fryman and Daniel Fryman, both of Winchester; his sisters, Kathy (Steve) Sweet and Pam Shaffer of Fleming County and Aberdeen, Ohio respectively; his devoted mother-in-law, Mildred Jefferson; and his extended family and friends.

Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Owens officiating.

Tommy will be laid to rest in Green Acres Memory Garden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday night at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Tommy to Trust for Life (982 Eastern Parkway, Box 13, Louisville, Ky 40217 or online www.donatelifeky.org).

Friends may offer condolences online at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.