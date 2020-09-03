MRS. ROBINSON

MAYSVILLE — Victor Jerome Gallenstein, 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday Aug. 30, 2020.

Jerome was born May 11, 1943, in Maysville to the late Victor and Anna Lee O’Rourke Gallenstein.

Survivors include his wife, Judith Ann Clark Gallenstein; his children, Jeff (Melody) Gallenstein of Winchester, Monica (late Patrick) Stahl of Lexington, George (Shannon) Shelton of Villa Hills, Anna (George Hord) Gallenstein of Maysville and Lisa (Mark) Salisbury of Russsellville, Ohio; siblings, Mary Jane (Charles) Schumacher and Joseph (Mary) Gallenstein both of Maysville; 13 grandchildren, Lauren (Jared) Basara, Dalton, Jillian and Kathryn Gallenstein, Zachary and Kyle (Ipek) Howell, Casey (Scott) Mingee, Corey Shelton, Tyler Gallenstein, Christian Gallenstein, Payton Johnson, Jessica (Ronnie Paine) Salisbury and Hallie Salisbury; seven step-grandchildren, Jena, Lexi and Alec Rezelj, Samantha (Seth) Sweet, Kari, Abbi and Brenna Stahl; three great-grandchildren, Olivia and Zachary Howell Jr. and Xavier Salisbury; four step-great-grandchildren, Levi, Luke and Landon Sweet and Jayden Stahl; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from the Gallenstein, O’Rourke and Butler Family Tree, all whom he loved dearly, as well as his close friends and work associates.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Joseph Klei; and his in laws, Maurice and Ester Clark.

Jerome was a dedicated and loving husband father, grandfather and friend. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church, the Knights of Columbus and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a member of the Dr. Scholl Shoe and Leather Club and the International Footwear Foundation.

A graduate of St. Patrick’s High School, Jerome attended Morehead State University, the University of Cincinnati and received his doctorate from Northwestern University Medical School of Prosthetic and Orthotics, becoming certified in Prosthetics, Orthotics and Pedorthics in both Kentucky and Ohio.

His lifelong career was dedicated to the shoe industry starting at the Maysville Shoe Factory followed by Dr. Scholl’s Shoe Company, Miller Shoe and Oconto Shoe. He most recently retired from Thorlo Shoe Company where he acquired a patent on specialty shoes and socks for diabetic footwear. Even after retirement, his love of people and the shoe industry continued and he found himself spending his time traveling and servicing people by fitting and providing specialty shoes to diabetic patients.

In his spare time Jerome enjoyed golfing, watching sports and spending time with his family and friends. Jerome will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Joseph Gallenstein as Celebrant.

Burial Will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dalton Gallenstein, Kyle Howell, Zachary Howell, Corey Shelton, Tyler Gallenstein, Christian Gallenstein, Payton Johnson, Mark Salisbury, George Hord and Ronnie Paine. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Dearwester, Joseph Gallenstein and Charles Schumacher.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church or School, Maysville, KY.

All in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

