MRS. ROBINSON

BROOKSVILLE — Shirley Robinson, 68, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.

Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Maysville to the late Delia and Jefferson Taylor.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her sons, Ash (Susan England) Garrett of Cornelius, N.C., Cole ( Jennifer Browning) Robinson of Falmouth, Shawn (Tami Conner) Robinson of Dallas, Texas, James C. Robinson of Houston, Texas and John (Shannon Schlosser) of Ridgeway, Colo.; a daughter, Mica Robinson of Brooksville; a sister, Evelyn (Louie) King of Brooksville; and five additional siblings.

Private services will be held in Brooksville.

Memorials in Shirley’s memory may be made to Hospice of Hope.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

