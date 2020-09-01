MR. HENRY

September 1, 2020
MAYSVILLE — Don Henry, 74, of Maysville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Don was born in Magoffin County on June 3, 1946, the son of the late Ishmel “Pat” Henry and Gladys Carol Reed Henry.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Adena Pierce Henry; his brothers, Mickael Lee Henry of Waverly, Ohio and Larry Henry (Sheryl) of Maysville; and sisters, Joyce Whitt (Ray) of Manchester, Ohio, Carol Beckett (Gary) of Orangeburg and Jeanie Waddell of Tollesboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Don Henry will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with Bro. Lonnie Cole officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be held at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

