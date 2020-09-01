MR. HAMPTON

MAYSVILLE — Nelson Hampton passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Nelson was born March 25, 1947, in Maysville to the late Richard and Geneva Hornback Hampton. He was an employee of the Maysville Housing Authority.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Mack Hampton; daughters, Terra (Corky) Middleton, Kay (Jason) Phillips, Beth (Mike) Roberson, stepson, Dwane (Tina) Humphries, stepdaughter, Shelly (Jack) Jolley; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

