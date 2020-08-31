MRS. RICHARDS

MAYSVILLE – After a long illness, Jo Hickey Richards left her earthly body to join her Lord and Savior. She was a survivor and a warrior and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

Jo was born in 1935 to Richard and Frances Hickey in Bethel, Kentucky. She was the youngest of four children and the last of her immediate family to enter the kingdom.

Surviving are her two children, Richard Tony Thompson (Sandy), and Erin Neal (Chris); six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Jo is also survived by many precious friends at St. Paul Trinity Manor, where she lived for many years after retirement.

Besides being a wonderful mother and grandmother, Jo worked many years in factories to support her family. Her favorite job was working at Bath Manufacturing in Owingsville, as a quality control supervisor. She also was well known for her incredible cooking skills and was credited for making many friends and family a little thick around the middle.

Jo raised her children in church and most recently was a member of The Shepherd’s House. She had a strong faith and although met many hard times, she always trusted in the Lord.

A graveside service will be held at the Green Acres Cemetery at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with Rev. Chris Neal officiating.

No visitation will be held prior to the service.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance and all should practice social distancing.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Thompson, Kane Neal, Brad Davis, Barry Clifton, Ronnie Anderson and Gordon Jones.

Please consider making a donation in Jo’s name to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056 or to The Shepherd’s House Food Ministry, 209 East Third Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

The arrangements are entrusted with the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com