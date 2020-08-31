FLEMINGSBURG — Anna Jewell Muse Mullins, 88, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville. She was the widow of Everett Mullins.

Entering life on May 17, 1932, at Muses Mills, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Muse and Lilly Mae Clark Muse.

On Nov. 21, 1946, Jewell would marry Everett and then be blessed with their two sons, Rocky Baron Mullins and Mark Lane Mullins.

Early in life, Jewell worked at Gayle Creamer’s store in Muses Mills. She would go on to work for U. S. Shoe and Randall’s in Flemingsburg, Johnny Sorrell’s store in Poplar Plains, housekeeping for the Conways in Hillsboro, Ken’s Pic Pac in Flemingsburg, and Sorrell’s Restaurant in Flemingsburg. Later in life she would have rental property in Bedford. Something Jewell was proud to tell a person was that she was the valedictorian of her eighth grade class at Muses Mills.

Jewell was also a farmer and a farmer’s wife. She worked alongside Everett, helping milk the cows and setting tobacco. She would rise before daylight to make pies and cakes to have for their work hands and prepare wonderful meals for the work hands. Ron Thomas remarked multiple times that he would help in tobacco just to be able to eat at Jewell’s table. She cared for her husband Everett even after he became a double amputee and went on dialysis. She kept her mother in her home for several years while helping run the farm.

Jewell is survived by son, Mark Lane (wife Donna) Mullins of Bedford; her daughter-in-law, Judy Jolly Mullins of Lexington; her grandchildren, Mark Lane (wife Jenny) Mullins of Bedford, Julie Mullins (husband Dave) Richardson of Lexington, and Mindy Mullins (husband Nathan) Shelton of Bedford; and her great-grandchildren, Mark Lane Mullins and Luke James Mullins, both of Bedford; She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elsie Gulley Colgan of Flemingsburg; her nephew, Jack (wife Nettie) Hinton; her niece, Cindy (husband Randy) Thompson; and her niece-in-law, Lynda Walker Hinton, all of Hillsboro.

In addition to her parents, and her husband of 57 years, Everett; Jewell was preceded in death by her son, Rocky; her brother, Stanley Colgan; her sister, Henrietta Hinton; her nephew, Billy Hinton; and her great-niece, Sherry Hinton Blevins.

Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Nathan Shelton officiating.

Jewell will be laid to rest beside Everett in Fleming County Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

Friends may offer condolences online at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com