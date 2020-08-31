MR. MOORE

Ledger Indenpendent

MOUNT OLIVET — Danny Lee Moore, age 60, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

He was born in Mount Olivet on April 24, 1960, to Ocea May Wallingford Moore and the late Ralph Earl Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Dolly West Moore; two daughters, Leeann Marie Moore and Stephanie Nichole Moore; three brothers, Darrell Moore, David Moore and Anthony Tony Moore; and four grandchildren, Dylan Lee Moore, Joseph James Eggleston, Lacie Lynn Eggleston and Daniel Lee Eggleston.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 1 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

