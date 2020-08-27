MAY’S LICK — Verena Cropper Turner, 85, of Flemingburg passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Turner was born in Fleming County on June 15, 1935, daughter of the late Tom and Velma Beckett Cropper.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and like spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie (Brian) Young of Flemingsburg; two grandsons, Gene (Betty) Hickerson and Carla (Andrew) Story; five great-grandsons, Seth Hickerson, Tanner Story, Mackenzie Story, Morgan Alexander and Zack Alexander; a sister, Sue Cropper of Lexington.
She was preceded in death her husband, Clark Turner on July 4, 2019; two brothers, Thomas Cropper Jr. and James Cropper.
Services 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick.
Burial will be in the Elizaville Cemetery.
Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Masks are required and social distancing should be practiced. Memorials suggested to Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Drive Maysville, KY 41056.
