MAYSVILLE — William F. Boyd Sr. 72, of Maysville passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Bill was born in Mason County on Feb. 24, 1948, son of the late James Chenault and Frances Burns Boyd.
He was retired from CSX and Emerson Power Transmission. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working on cars.
Survivors include a daughter, Kinlee Boyd; two sons, William F. Boyd Jr (Angie) and Brandon Chenault Boyd (Jess); two grandsons, Brycn Boyd and Damion Stanton; a granddaughter, Neka Flory; six brothers, James E. Boyd, John Boyd, Charles Boyd, Morris Boyd, Bruce Boyd, Emmitt Boyd; four sisters, Sarah E. Davenport, Frances Boyd, Wilma Cartwell and Margaret Cole.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Crystal Boyd; and a brother, Albert Boyd; and his wife, Brenda Fletcher Boyd.
Private Family Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick.
A public visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Masks are required and social distancing to be observed.
