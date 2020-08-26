CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thomas Allen Williams, known to some as Tommy and to others as Tom, was called into his eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born Jan. 4, 1949, in Mason County to the late William Clayton Williams and Naomi Kiles Williams of Maysville.

He was married to Mary Jackson Williams of 36 years and father to Travis A. Williams.

Tommy attended the Mayslick Colored School for his early years of education and graduated from Mason County High School in 1967. He was hard working tobacco and dairy farmer in early life, worked as a bus driver and custodian before moving into his long career in power plant maintenance working at DP and L. After taking many training courses he worked his way up to being an instructor before retiring from Duke Energy of Charlotte, NC in December, 2012. This career helped him in gaining skills in being “Mr. Fix It Man” around Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky held a special place in Tommy’s heart, and for those who knew him, know that he was a “big Kentucky Wildcats fan” and Cincinnati Reds baseball fan.

He was a former Mason member of Acacia number 24 of Maysville and served as Master, also District Deputy Grand Master for the Eastern district of Kentucky PHA.

Tommy moved to North Carolina in February 1984 where he and wife Mary joined Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church where he served in many positions of the Sunday School Ministry and over 35 years in the Trustee Ministry as Trustee, Chairman of Trustee Ministry, and ending his earthly position as Vice Chairman.

He came to know our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age and was always involved in Church work and of service to God.

Tommy was fourth in a family of eleven children. Four brothers preceded him in death: John Williams, David Lee, Ronald Eugene and Albert Clayton Williams.

He leaves to cherish many memories by his devoted wife, Mary Williams; son, Travis Williams (Marie); grandchildren, Marlie and Maverick Williams of Mason, Ohio; siblings, Charles Samuel Williams (Barbara) of Enterprise, AL; Mary Katherine Branch (Keith) of Indianapolis, Ind.; Kenneth Ray Williams (Donna) of Maysville; Linda Sue Fellner (Barry) of Grove City, Ohio; Anna Louise Dixon (Clifton); and Sabra R. Johnson (John) of Indianapolis, Ind. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews; had many cousins, and special friends of our family (the Bethune Family).

Travis and I miss him dearly, we can still hear him say “it is what it is”.

Graveside service was held on Aug. 3, 2020 in Charlotte and you can view the complete obituary at www.grierfuneralservice.com.

Any contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, and the Levine Children’s Hospital.